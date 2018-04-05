Cheshire Academy receiver and 2019 recruit Tyler Diienno paid a visit to Rutgers last Thursday, giving him a chance to evaluate the Scarlet Knights as a potential landing spot for him once he enters the college level. During his visit, Diienno was given a first-hand look at how Rutgers practices are conducted, as well as given a chance to talk with major figures on Rutgers’ coaching staff.

“I talked with Coach Nunzio a little before practice and then listened to a presentation about the academics and the upcoming projects about to be started on the facilities,” said Diienno in an interview with TheKnightReport.net. “Then, I went to practice and loved the tempo and fast pace of the practice. It reminded me a lot of the culture that Coach Teel brought to Bosco last year. After practice I was able to catch up and talk with some of the guys I know from the team.”

After the end of the 2017 season, Diienno re-classified himself to the 2019 recruiting class after having transferred to Cheshire Academy from Don Bosco Prep. Fortunately for him, it does not seem that Rutgers minds the transfer.

Diienno said, “I spoke with Coach Nunzio after practice and talked about my move to Cheshire Academy next year and about the upcoming process with recruiting. I also was able to talk with Coach Drew (Lascari) and catch up with him. I really enjoyed my visit up to Rutgers and am really looking forward to the recruiting process. I really love what they are building down at Rutgers.”

While he doesn't have any offers currently, an offer from his home state college would be a dream come true for the Ramsey native.

“A Rutgers offer would mean a lot to me with the chance of playing in front of friends and family, in arguably the best conference in College football, and on a team with a very bright future.” Diienno told TheKnightReport.net.

Should DiIenno receive an offer from the Scarlet Knights, he would be in for a position battle in a position filled with young talent, going up against 2018 recruits Eddie Lewis and Paul Woods, along with more established players in Everett Wormley and Bo Melton.

Studying his Hudl game tape, Diienno is big bodied for a wide receiver. Standing at 6-foo-t1, 205 pounds, Diienno carries a lot of strength and power when he plays. He has proven capable to grabbing balls through tight windows, with big hands to help him grip it. He also possesses great foot work, allowing him to fake out defenders and create space on the sideline on curl, comeback, and out routes. He has also shown toughness as a receiver, taking on defenders at the point of attack and blocking well enough to create opportunities for the ball carrier.