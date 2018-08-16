Rutgers has announced that the football program has completed its 2020 schedule as they have solidified a matchup against Monmouth at High Point Solutions Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. It will be the first ever meeting between the two football programs and the first game for the Scarlet Knights against an in-state opponent since hosting Princeton in 1980.

After facing Monmouth in the season opener, Rutgers will play host to Syracuse the following of that season. The non-conference schedule will finish up Sept. 19 at Temple before Big Ten play begins on the road Sept. 26 at Ohio State.

The Hawks, located in West Long Branch, are a member of the Big South Conference and have been playing football since 1993.

2020 Rutgers Football Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Monmouth

Sept. 12: vs. Syracuse

Sept. 19: at Temple

Sept. 26: at Ohio State*

Oct. 3: vs. Illinois*

Oct. 10: at Purdue*

Oct. 17: vs. Indiana*

Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska*

Oct. 31: at Maryland*

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan*

Nov. 21: at Michigan State*

Nov. 28: vs. Penn State*

* - Big Ten opponent