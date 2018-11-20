Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 10:55:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Florida wide receiver Dante Banton recaps recent official visit to Rutgers

Uz8hynlmyhsjedifw4bq
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

This past weekend Florida wide receiver recruit Dante Banton made the trip to New Jersey for his official visit when the Scarlet Knights hosted Penn State. The three-star prospect came away impress...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}