Florida Safety Robinson Recaps Recent Rutgers Official Visit
Three star safety and current Minnesota commit T.J. Robinson is fresh off of an official visit to Rutgers this past weekend. The Scarlet Knights have been showing interest in Robinson since the Spr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news