Florida Receiver Andy Jean on Rutgers visit: 'I Love The Place'

Rutgers hosted a handful of top prospects for visits this past Sunday and among them was Miami (FL) Northwestern 2023 wide receiver Andy Jean.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder currently holds seven offers, from Tennessee, Indiana, West Virginia, FIU, UCF, Tennessee State, and most recently, Rutgers (December 19).

He got his first look at what RU has to offer him this weekend and he liked what he saw.

"It was great," Jean told The Knight Report about the visit. "I love the place."