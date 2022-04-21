Florida RB Joe Jackson talks new Rutgers offer, B1G visits in the future

Despite already having one running back in the fold of the 2023 class, Rutgers Football is still looking to add another one in this class as they continue to send out offers to running back prospects.

One of those new offers was recently sent out to Ridge Community High School all-purpose back Joe Jackson out of Davenport, Florida and he spoke with TKR about his new offer and more.

“Recruiting is going pretty good,” Jackson told TKR. “It’s going great. The schools I talk with the most are probably Kansas State and Louisville right now, but I just added Rutgers to the mix.”