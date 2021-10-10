Rutgers tried its luck with West Orange (FL) recruits under Chris Ash and came up empty, but the goal for head coach Greg Schiano and company is to flip that script with 2023 defensive back prospect Jordan Castell.

The Scarlet Knights extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder last month. He has a total of 16 offers and the program is one of four asserting itself the most.

“A lot of schools have been showing love, but Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers have been showing the most love,” Castell told The Knight Report. “They want me to come out there.”

