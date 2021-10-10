Florida 2023 DB Castell growing close with Rutgers' Fran Brown
Rutgers tried its luck with West Orange (FL) recruits under Chris Ash and came up empty, but the goal for head coach Greg Schiano and company is to flip that script with 2023 defensive back prospect Jordan Castell.
The Scarlet Knights extended an offer to the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder last month. He has a total of 16 offers and the program is one of four asserting itself the most.
“A lot of schools have been showing love, but Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers have been showing the most love,” Castell told The Knight Report. “They want me to come out there.”
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news