The Rutgers baseball program is one month away from Opening Day versus Campbell and the Scarlet Knights are hoping to build on the history 2022 season where they finished with a record of 44-15 record, but unfortunately did not make the NCAA Tournament. This season, the Scarlet Knights are looking to make sure that doesn’t happen again as they have one of the top freshmen classes in the country. At the moment, D1 Baseball ranked Rutgers freshman class the 25th best freshman class in the country. Here are five freshmen that are a part of that class to watch this upcoming season.

RHP CHRISTIAN COPPOLA

Freshman right-handed pitcher Christian Coppola is coming off a strong fall camp and should play a large role for Rutgers this season. He is currently projected to be the Saturday starter for the Scarlet Knights’ pitching staff. Coppola is listed as a 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-handed pitcher out of Cedar Creek High School down in Galloway, New Jersey. This past fall, he impressed the Rutgers coaching staff a ton by showcasing his full arsenal of pitches. Right now he has a three-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, and changeup. Starting with his fastball, it sits in the low-90s and has touched 93 mph at times. Coppola did a good job of filling up the strike zone and improved his secondary pitches throughout the fall camp. Rutgers fans should be excited here as he has all but solidified himself as the Saturday starter.

OF TREVOR COHEN

Freshman outfielder Trevor Cohen had an awesome high school senior season and a strong fall camp. He is another freshman that could be used as either a starter or fourth outfielder for the Scarlet Knights this upcoming season. Cohen is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound outfielder out of Holy Spirit High School in Brigantine, New Jersey. The left-handed hitter is very much in the mix to earn a starting role as a corner outfielder this season, especially since former starter Richie Schiekofer transferred to Florida this offseason. Another talented freshman here that could start in either left or right field. Former Virginia transfer Evan Sleight will likely start in left field meaning Cohen could be the starting right fielder for tfor Rutgers on opening day.

CATCHER HUGH PINKNEY

Canadian native Hugh Pinkney was the only Rutgers signee to be drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft. He was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, but in the end Pinkney decided to honor his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. Pinkney is listed at 6-foot-2, 185-pound catcher/outfielder out of Silverthorn Collegiate Institute up in Toronto, Ontario. He also recently competed for the 18U Canadian National Team during the Baseball World Cup. Just like the first two, Pinkney also had a big fall camp with the Scarlet Knights and should see lots of playing time this spring. The freshman is one of the favorites to start behind the plate, but could also get some playing time in the outfield to rest his knees from time to time, while keeping his bat in the lineup.

SHORTSTOP MAXIMUS MARTIN

Freshman infielder Maximus Martin was the highest-ranked recruits for Rutgers in the 2022 recruiting class. He was considered a Top 200 ranked prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft, but couldn’t come to terms with any teams and announced he’d be enrolling at Rutgers during the second day of the 2022 MLB Draft. Martin is listed as a 6-foot, 180-pounds middle infielder out of Moorestown High School in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. He is easily one of the favorites to replace Danny DiGeorgio as the Rutgers starting shortstop. DiGeorgio played a huge role for the Scarlet Knights last season as he was one of the best players on their 2022 roster, so Martin will have some big shoes to fill If named the starter in 2023. Overall he is a very talented ball player that could end up being a star in the Big Ten in the future.

IF PABLO SANTOS