TheKnightReport.Net

FILM REVIEW: Zamar Wise senior highlight tape
Quarterback Zamar Wise was one of the early commitments to the 2019 Rutgers football recruiting class as he committed to the Scarlet Knights in September 2017. The dynamic quarterback chose Rutgers...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news