This Saturday could possibly be the biggest game of the Greg Schiano 2.0 era as Rutgers Football is set to host Iowa inside of SHI Stadium in a nationally televised matchup.

The Scarlet Knights will be looking to break a 19 game losing streak at home in Big Ten play as they face a Hawkeyes team who struggled in their first two games before shutting out Nevada last week.

After going through the first three weeks of film (it was brutal to watch), here are a few observations of Iowa going into Saturday night.