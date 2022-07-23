FILM REVIEW: Rutgers Football lands explosive playmaker in Famah Toure
Rutgers Football recently added a new verbal commitment from class of 2023 as athlete Famah Toure made his decision public via Twitter recently.
Now we know Toure's ranking and his offer list, but what does he truly bring to the Scarlet Knights offense? To learn more, The Knight Report watched his tape and broke down his game below.
STRENGTHS: BREAKAWAY SPEED | EXPLOSIVE PLAYMAKER | VISION
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news