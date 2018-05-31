This fall, the Scarlet Knights football team will dress 13 scholarship players that will be seniors for the 2018 season. One of those seniors who will dress for his final year as a Scarlet Knight is New Jersey native and offensive tackle Zack Heeman.

The Knight Report spoke with Heeman after volunteering at yesterday's Special Olympics event held on campus to get his thoughts on the event and what he's looking forward to during his final season at Rutgers.

“Just to see all of these kids get after it and do all types of different football activities was really fun,” Heeman told TKR. “It really put a smile on their face and it puts things into perspective. It makes all these things we do a little more worth while.”

With his final season on the horizon, Heeman says he’s focusing on enjoying every minute of it.

“My time here went by fast,” said Heeman. “It is crazy to say that I’m coming up on my fifth year here. You take on different roles coming in as a freshman and eventually work up to your fifth year. I’m just appreciative for everything that Rutgers has given me and I’m just trying to soak everything up before it’s too late.”

This past spring Rutgers saw starting right tackle Kamaal Seymour miss some time due to a nagging injury. The first guy off the bench was Heeman and he credits coach Blaz for helping him be ready.

“It’s just kind of like a mentality that you have to have,” Heeman mentioned. “You have to do whatever it takes to help the team win. I think that is what a lot of us guys on the offensive line have and it’s just what coach Blaz instills in us. Always that next man up and it helps that everyone is willing to communicate and get better as an O-Line and a team.”

This offseason the Scarlet Knights staff has seen a lot of turnover when it comes to assistant coaches and graduate assistants too. One of the newest members to the staff is coach John Weiss who comes from Nebraska to work with some of the offensive line.

“He’s a good coach,” Heeman said. “I had a couple of different conversations with him and I’ve watched some film with him, just getting his opinion on different blocks and techniques. He was a Nebraska so it was interesting to compare a different Big Ten school to see how they do things and how we do things. Our old GA, coach Galante was great and so is coach Weiss. They bring in some top notch guys here and you just have to soak in what you can from these guys while you’re here.”

