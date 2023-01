One of the fastest rising prospects in Big Ten country for the 2024 class is Kankakee (IL) offensive lineman Marques Easley.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder landed his first offer in mid-October and has since landed 15 more, including the latest from Rutgers on December 27.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Schiano and Coach Hoffman,” Easley told The Knight Report. “They think I can be a big time player. They were telling me about FTC (Family Trust Chop), and how they’re a family there.”