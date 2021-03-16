TheKnightReport - Fact or Fiction: Arkansas is the favorite for Phaizon Wilson

National recruiting director Adam Gorney along with analysts Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman and Richie Schnyderite from TheKnightReport.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Gavin Wimsatt will end up at Rutgers.

Gavin Wimsatt (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Gorney’s take: FACT. For a long time, I thought Kentucky was going to be the pick for Gavin Wimsatt since it’s the home-state program, he could play in the SEC and the Wildcats definitely need help at the quarterback position which he could provide. But after a recent visit to Rutgers and his outstanding relationship with that coaching staff, my bet is now that coach Greg Schiano and his staff reel in the four-star quarterback. That’s huge because with four-star WR Amarion Brown already in Rutgers’ class, that’s a big-time duo to make the Scarlet Knights more potent on offense. And it would be a major recruiting statement for Schiano to be able to go into Kentucky and beat out the Wildcats. Schnyderite’s take: FACT. The more we hear about Wimsatt, the more I like Rutgers' chances. He and his family have built a great relationship with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson who has landed four star QBs at both of his last two stops, Princeton and Oklahoma State. On top of all that Wimsatt and his family took a trip up to Rutgers a few weeks ago, you don’t travel from Kentucky to NJ unless you are very interested. With Schiano as the closer for recruits, I’m confident in the Scarlet Knights here.

2. Travis Hunter could make an argument as the No. 1 player in the 2022 class.

Travis Hunter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I don’t want to overstate or oversell Travis Hunter but I’m not sure that’s possible. He would be a five-star at two positions (wide receiver and cornerback) and he just toys with people on the football field so absolutely the Florida State commit will be in the discussion for the top player overall. At the Pylon 7v7 in Bullhead City, Ariz., recently, Fast Houston didn’t play until late in the evening but it was worth the wait because Hunter put on a show on both sides of the ball against good competition and he has a competitive drive to be the best. With his athleticism and various talents, it would be a shock if he ever sees the sideline at Florida State. Simmons’ take: FACT. Hunter is different. He is such an elite talent that when I watch him, it’s like watching a movie. There is nothing he can’t do at wide receiver. That is where I like him most long term, but he is committed to Florida State as a cornerback. Most schools recruited him initially as a cornerback, but some have now started to recruit him as an athlete. Whatever he plays, he is elite. He is a game-changer on offense, and a corner who locks down top receivers. Hunter is a five-star talent, one of the best in the 2022 class, and he is one that needs to be in the overall No. 1 discussion moving forward.

3. Arkansas is the favorite for Phaizon Wilson's upcoming pledge.

Phaizon Wilson