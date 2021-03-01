Explosive offensive athlete Sam Martin just announced his first short list. The Paramus (N.J.) Paramus Catholic star named Rutgers, Cal, Purdue, UMass, West Virginia, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh as his top contenders and explained why each deserved a spot in his top seven.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Rutgers- "Rutgers made the list because they've been recruiting me early in the process," Martin said. "They've been showing love since my freshman year and I really liked what they're building in New Jersey. I think all the coaches are good people and I think their program is going to be something I could do great in."

Cal- "Cal is good in all facets," he said. "You get a good school. They're one of the best public schools in the country. In football they play in a the Pac 12 and that's just good for offensive players. They just have all the right things there."

Purdue- "I really like Purdue's offense and what they do what their running backs," said Martin. "I talk to the running backs coach we're usually talking about how they use their running back, what they're looking for in a running back, and stuff like that."

UMass- "I really like coach Savon," he said. "He's a great guy and he's been in contact with me a lot over the past few months. It's a good academic school too." West Virginia- "I like coach Travis Trickett a lot and their offense is pretty good," Martin said. "They have a well balanced offense and I think I would do great in it."

Syracuse- "They were my first offer and they've been recruiting me since my freshman year and it hasn't stopped or slowed down," he said. "They really want me."

Pittsburgh- "They have a good offense," said Martin. "They can throw the ball and run the ball. A couple of kids I know that go there say they like it. I think it would be a good fit for me because I know people there and it's a good offense. I know A.J. Roberts, a linebacker, and Israel Abanikanda, a running back from Brooklyn. I've been talking to coach Tim Salem."

What’s coming next- "I’m planning on taking a few visits to these schools so I can see them and get a feel for them," he said. "I plan on committing by early summer. I'm planning on going to Cal during the week of April 13th. The other schools are drivIng distance so it could be any week."

