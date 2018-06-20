“I choose to commit to Rutgers,” Igwenagu told Rivals. “They have all the tools I need to succeed. They do a phenomenal job in having a relationship with their recruits and players. As well as a real good support system they receive from the school and athletic director.”

We here at The Knight Report caught up with Igwenagu to talk about why he choose the Scarlet Knights over various other offers.

One of the top athletes in the Northeast in the class of 2019 is Zukudo Igwenagu. He is currently ranked a 5.7, 3-star recruit and is the number one prospect in the state of Massachusetts. The 2019 athlete out of Worchester Academy (Ma.) decided to make his Rutgers commitment official recently via Twitter.

One of the main reasons that Igwenagu choose the Scarlet Knights was because of his relationship with the football teams Head Coach Chris Ash.

“Coach Ash is a great Head Coach and I’m happy to just have an opportunity to play for him,” Igwenagu stated. "He is a very nice and determined man with only the best in mind for his players both on and off the field."

Another coach who has made an immediate impact on Igwenagu is one of the new guys on the staff, Co-DC & Safeties coach Noah Joseph.

“I am a primary recruit for new safety Coach Joseph due to my length and frame,” said Igwenagu. "I saw him for the first time on my visit back in late March. We talk regularly and keep in contact. We just developed a really good relationship throughout the day. He's a very caring man and coach that goes out of his way to know his recruit as more than just a football player."

Recently Igwenagu took an unofficial visit to Rutgers back on March 22nd to check in on one of the teams spring practice.

“I saw a lot of energy from the players," Igwenagu mentioned." Players were not only working hard, but having fun while doing it. I also got a chance to meet and talk to former Rutgers wide receiver Mohamed Sanu because he came to watch practice so that was pretty cool too."

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM ACCESS TODAY & GET FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL AUGUST 1ST!