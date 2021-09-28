Examining the RU offensive and defensive lines against UM

Take a look at the tape of the game against Michigan this past Saturday and the Scarlet Knights more than held its own sans the first possession of the game from the Wolverines.

For years, it has been said Rutgers must improve in the trenches in order to compete with the big boys of the Big Ten.

"I don't know if we didn't think we could before. I think the Big Ten is a very tough league, and every game has its own entity, but you can't say well because you were able to do that in the second half that you'll be able to do that against somebody else," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. "The game upfront, it is such a battle that if you are just a little bit off with your hand placement, a little bit off with your focus , and your eyes, it doesn't take much to get dug out of a gap, it doesn't take much to get washed out of a gap (defensively). And when that happens, that's when (big) plays occur. Everybody talks about the physicality, that's absolutely the most important because it's a battle, but it's got to be a precise physicality. We need to be really physical and really precise. And you know, Michigan's line was very good and Ohio State's may be better, so, here we go."

Did this past weekend's game answer any questions in terms of knowing how Rutgers stacks up with the rest of Big Ten Conference?

The Scarlet Knights outgained Michigan both rushing and in total yards. Rutgers tallied 196 yards running the ball and 352 total. Michigan had just seven more yards passing (163-156). Rutgers also forced three-straight three-and-outs between the third and fourth quarters, allowed just one single, and held the ball more than the opposition (32:37-27:23).

Michigan entered the game rushing for over 350 yards per game and 7.7 yards per carry. The Scarlet Knights held the Wolverines to 112 yards and 2.9 yards per. Sixty-four yards on the ground came on the opening drive in the first quarter.

Rutgers used a few combinations along the offensive line. Brendan Bordner started again at left tackle alongside left guard Cedrice Paillant, center Nick Krimin, right guard Troy Rainey, and right tackle Hollin Pierce.

Rainey, a second-year freshman, got his first start in his career as Reggie Sutton went down with a season-ending injury earlier in the week at practice.

"Reggie is gonna need need surgery, and he's gonna be done for the year, which is sad because he really is a fine player," Schiano said. "It's sad anytime a kid has to do that but he's a strong guy mentally, and he's gonna fight through it. We got the best care for him so we just hope that that he can heal up and get back with us."

Rainey was a mainstay on the interior as he, Krimin, and Paillant played every offensive snap. It's not too bad for Rainey who was headed to Bowling Green before Rutgers got on him late in the recruiting process. He also started out on defense when he arrived on campus.

"It was very important that Troy stepped up in that game because we certainly needed him with Reggie going down. We've moved several guys to try to bolster the offensive line. I've discussed it before, that that was a position when we arrived here that we really felt we needed to gather some troops. Just pure numbers we didn't have enough. I think some of the guys who have transitioned over from defense it's worked out nicely," Schiano said. "Some of them are a work in progress still, but we needed Troy and I thought he stepped up. It was his first game. He made a lot of mistakes but he also played very hard, and you know I've over the years, you just see it happen over and over again if you play really hard, even when you make mistakes sometimes, you fall into some stuff, and that's kind of what happened there."

Pierce played 48 snaps at right tackle. Bordner also saw time at the spot while Raiqwon O'Neal came in and played at left tackle.

"Hollin's a tremendous story," Schiano said. "Literally, the season gets postponed, then we get started again, and I come down the stairs from the practice facility and there's this big guy standing in a parking lot. He said coach I'm admitted to Rutgers and I'd like to come on the team if I could. I go okay, you're probably gonna have to lose some weight and get in shape but sure let me check it out and we did.

"Some of the coaches knew of him because the coach had called on his behalf, and all he did was come in here and lose 50 or 60 pounds and work like a maniac and he looks up and he's starting at the right tackle against Michigan. I think those are pretty cool stories. You have two young, young guys playing on that side. We need them to just keep getting better and better every week."

The Rutgers offensive unit has made tremendous strides from the first two weeks of the season to now. After turning a corner against Delaware, it was going to be interesting to see how it fared against the Wolverines. The line held up and Rutgers won in the trenches.

Krimin (82.0), Paillant (78.1), Rainey (78.1), and O'Neal (76.2) all earned superb grades in the passing blocking department according to Pro Football Focus. Bordner was lower at (52.6). As a team, Rutgers scored a 63.4 pass blocking grade. Against Michigan a year ago, it was 58.3.

"We're making progress," Schiano said. "It's not close to where I want it to be no, but we're making progress and, again, if you can continue to go in the right direction, eventually you'll get it where you want it to be. But we have a long way to go."

Three days ago, the Scarlet Knights also secured an 80.9 run defense grade, which just goes to show you how well they did against Michigan's rushing attack.

Julius Turner, before he was ejected due to a poor targeting call, was tops on the team with a 83.2 run defense grade. He was followed by Avery Young (82.4), Mike Tverdov (75.6), Mayan Ahanotu and Drew Singleton (70.2 each), Christian Izien (69.0), and Mo Toure (68.2). Tre Avery, Ifeanyi Maijeh, Jamree Kromah, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, and Aaron Lewis -- almost the entire defense -- were stout versus the run as well.

Tackling wise, Young, Olakunle Fatukasi, Singleton, and Tyshon Fogg had ratings in the 80s. CJ Onyechi, Maijeh, Tverdov, and Ahanotu all were in the 70s. Last week, Young talked about how important it is for the secondary to come down and help stop the run, and he showed up big time.

"The second half, I don't know if you play much better defense than that — seven plays I think they had the whole third quarter," Schiano said. "I don't think there was any real schematic change, I think it was guys settling in. Sometimes, in defense there's an old saying see a little see a lot. Sometimes you see too much, it gets you off track. Hats off to Michigan. That's a good football team and they played well and they had great concepts their coaches did a great job."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

