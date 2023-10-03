News More News
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule

Richard Schnyderite
@RivalsRichie

Following a 52-3 win over Wagner this past weekend, Rutgers Football will head back to the road this Saturday afternoon for a matchup against Wisconsin. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2023 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

October 7th @ Wisconsin

22.2%

+1.3%

October 14th vs. Michigan State

62.9%

+2.0%

October 21st @ Indiana

63.6%

+5.5%

November 4th vs. Ohio State

9.0%

+0.6%

November 11th @ Iowa

34.9%

+1.5%

November 18th @ Penn State

7.0%

+0.2%

November 25th vs. Maryland

35.7%

-3.0%

{{ article.author_name }}