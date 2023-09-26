ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule
Following a 31-7 loss to No. 2 Michigan this past weekend, Rutgers Football will head back home as they finish up out of conference play against Wagner on Saturday afternoon. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
September 30th vs. Wagner
|
99.0%
|
0.0%
|
October 7th @ Wisconsin
|
21.9%
|
-9.2%
|
October 14th vs. Michigan State
|
60.9%
|
+3.3%
|
October 21st @ Indiana
|
58.1%
|
+3.5%
|
November 4th vs. Ohio State
|
8.4%
|
-0.7%
|
November 11th @ Iowa
|
33.4%
|
+1.3%
|
November 18th @ Penn State
|
6.8%
|
-2.6%
|
November 25th vs. Maryland
|
38.7%
|
-11.4%
