News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-06 15:05:35 -0500') }} football Edit

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Following a win against Boston College, Rutgers Football will head home for their home opener against Wagner this Saturday afternoon. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule.

Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.

In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2022 football schedule.

RUTGERS' GAME-BY-GAME PREDICTIONS
GAME LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK

September 10th vs. Wagner

99.3%

+0.2%

September 17th @ Temple

86.2%

+11.9%

September 24th vs. Iowa

48.1%

+17.1%

October 1st @ Ohio State

1.9%

+0.4%

October 7th vs. Nebraska

44.0%

+16.9%

October 22nd vs. Indiana

60.4%

+3.3%

October 29th @ Minnesota

17.0%

+0.2%

November 5th vs. Michigan

10.7%

-0.7%

November 12th @ Michigan State

11.3%

+1.8%

November 19th vs. Penn State

20.6%

+3.4%

November 26th @ Maryland

20.1%

+2.2%

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}