ESPN FPI projects the remaining 2021 Rutgers Football schedule

Following a win against Illinois this past Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against a tough Wisconsin Badgers team, who is coming off a big win against Iowa.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights' chances in this upcoming week and to do that we will use the ESPN Football Power Index to determine that.

Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.