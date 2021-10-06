ESPN FPI projects the remaining 2021 Rutgers Football schedule
Following an ugly loss to No. 7 Ohio State last Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are getting ready to face another big test as they are set to welcome No. 11 Michigan State to town on Saturday for their annual homecoming game.
With that being said, let's take a look at the Scarlet Knights' chances in this upcoming week and to do that we will use the ESPN Football Power Index to determine that.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of the reaming 10 games on the 2021 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|CHANGE SINCE LAST WEEK
|
October 9th vs. Michigan State (HOME)
|
34.7%
|
-7.6%
|
October 16th vs. Northwestern (AWAY)
|
59.4%
|
+3.5%
|
October 30th vs. Illinois (AWAY)
|
63.5%
|
-6.8%
|
November 6th vs. Wisconsin (HOME)
|
50.7%
|
-4.6%
|
November 13th vs. Indiana (AWAY)
|
40.8%
|
-8.1%
|
November 20th vs. Penn State (AWAY)
|
15.5%
|
-8.1%
|
November 27th vs. Maryland (HOME)
|
62.4%
|
+2.1%
--------------------------------------------------------------
