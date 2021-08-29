ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football 2021 schedule
The Rutgers Football team is all set to start the 2021 season next week against Temple.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the victor of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of Rutgers Football winning each of their games on the 2021 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|
September 2nd vs. Temple (HOME)
|
81%
|
September 11th vs. Syracuse (AWAY)
|
58.2%
|
September 18th vs. Delaware (HOME)
|
94.8%
|
September 25th vs. Michigan (AWAY)
|
17.4%
|
October 2nd vs. Ohio State (HOME)
|
6.7%
|
October 9th vs. Michigan State (HOME)
|
39.2%
|
October 16th vs. Northwestern (AWAY)
|
16.0%
|
October 30th vs. Illinois (AWAY)
|
50.4%
|
November 6th vs. Wisconsin (HOME)
|
23.1%
|
November 13th vs. Indiana (AWAY)
|
16.5%
|
November 20th vs. Penn State (AWAY)
|
10.7%
|
November 27th vs. Maryland (HOME)
|
48.6%
--------------------------------------------------------------
