The up and down season continues as the recent struggles haven't knocked Rutgers out of the NCAA Tournament picture, but with another loss it is starting to come down to the wire.

The Scarlet Knights recently split their past two games, beating Northwestern on Sunday afternoon and losing to Ohio State out in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night.

Without jinxing it, the Rutgers men’s basketball team still has a very good shot at getting in the NCAA Tournament this season, but they have a tough task ahead.

On BracketMatrix.com, the Scarlet Knights are currently slotted as the top eight seed in the tournament and are safely in the tournament according to every single one of the 96 individual bracketology projections.



However, there is still a ways to go before Rutgers can secure their first NCAA tournament bid in 29 years. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index or better known as the BPI, the Scarlet Knights are only likely to win two of their final six games, which would put them at the 19-win mark in the regular season, which would also mean finishing .500 in conference play.

Getting to 19 wins is something the Scarlet Knights likely need to do in order to have a real shot at an NCAA tournament bid, but 20+ wins would likely seal the deal.

The only two times that Rutgers is projected to win the rest of the way, according to the BPI, come in the next two games - home games against Illinois (60%) and Michigan (60.3%).

Here are the BPI's complete game-by-game projections and the Scarlet Knights' possible final regular-season records using those numbers...