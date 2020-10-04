Keon Sabb's recruitment is still in the pretty early stages but the Williamstown, N.J. star athlete is already a huge name in the 2022 class. Some of the top programs in the nation are coming after him, but he isn't going to rush his process. A few teams have made some good headway in his recruitment and Sabb broke down where his recruitment stands after his team's win on Saturday.

"It's been good," Sabb said. "I'm building a lot of relationships over this quarantine after September 1st I got to feel out all the schools. It's a number of schools. Texas A&M, Clemson, Penn State, Rutgers, and there's other schools too.

"I talk to Mickey Conn a lot," he said. "Clemson shows a lot of love. I get comparisons to Isaiah Simmons from them. That's pretty interesting and that's how they said they would use me. I watched their game here and there. I watched the defense mostly.

"At Penn State I talk to coach Banks, coach Terry Smith, coach Bentley, and I talked to the head coach James Franklin a lot," said Sabb. "I'll probably watch mostly the defense on TV but if they open anything up at any point then I'll definitely get a chance to go down there.

"Texas A&M shows a lot of love to Jersey guys," he said. "That's a plus. I talked to the guys that go there now so they're kind of filling me in and tell me everything about the school.

"I'll be watching the Rutgers defense mostly to see how the DBs play," Sabb said. "I talked to the coaches a lot. They show me how they would use me on the field."

On Penn State's offer to his younger brother, 2026 Amari Sabb: "He's really good," he said. "He's 13 years old and he's better than me at that age. He's far ahead of where I was at that age."