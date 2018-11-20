Gus Edwards talks first career 100+ yard rushing game, life in the NFL
All throughout the past week, a lot of people were talking about how the Baltimore Ravens made the decision to start rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson with Joe Flacco injured. Although he had a pretty solid performance, he wasn’t the most talked about rookie on Sunday as running back Gus Edwards was the one in all the headlines.
The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights tailback saw an increase in his workload against the Cincinnati Bengals and took advantage of just about every rep as he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.
Here at The Knight Report caught up with Edwards on Monday after his big game to see how it felt to get more carries and how he managed to rush for over 100 yards.
“Pretty much since they moved me up to the active roster, they’ve been preparing me to get a lot of carries,” Edwards told TKR. “The coaches basically just told me to be ready for my opportunity, it’s coming, and I’ve just been waiting for it all season. I’ve just been preparing for this for a while.”
The former Scarlet Knight didn’t know he was going to see this much of an increase in his workload, but from the sound of it he will be getting many more attempts very soon.
“It was cool to run for that many yards,” he said. “Now I just have to work on staying consistent with what I do. I’m just really looking forward to having a good week of practice.
“Most of the guys on the team were just happy for me. Everybody here just supports each other and especially since I was guy who came up as an undrafted free agent, most of those guys in similar situations were just really excited for me.”
Even though Edwards rushed for 115 yards, he still wasn’t the team's leading rusher. Jackson actually had two more rushing yards, but that didn’t matter to Edwards as he was just happy to get an opportunity to showcase his talent.
“He did really good,” Edwards mentioned. “He also made a lot of plays with his feet and that was kind of expected. He’s a very dynamic player for us and I think he just adds a whole lot to the offense.”
Edwards said he still tries to watch Rutgers football games whenever he can. Edwards also mentioned that you can see they have some good players on the roster, despite the poor record.
“They still have a lot of talented players over there at Rutgers," he said. "Right now they are just doing what they can. They have some real good guys, especially at the running back position. I watch whenever I can on Saturdays, but you can definitely see a little bit of what they can do, especially with the running game."
Edwards and the Baltimore Ravens will welcome the Oakland Raiders to Maryland this upcoming Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
