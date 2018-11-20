All throughout the past week, a lot of people were talking about how the Baltimore Ravens made the decision to start rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson with Joe Flacco injured. Although he had a pretty solid performance, he wasn’t the most talked about rookie on Sunday as running back Gus Edwards was the one in all the headlines.

The former Rutgers Scarlet Knights tailback saw an increase in his workload against the Cincinnati Bengals and took advantage of just about every rep as he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries.

Here at The Knight Report caught up with Edwards on Monday after his big game to see how it felt to get more carries and how he managed to rush for over 100 yards.



“Pretty much since they moved me up to the active roster, they’ve been preparing me to get a lot of carries,” Edwards told TKR. “The coaches basically just told me to be ready for my opportunity, it’s coming, and I’ve just been waiting for it all season. I’ve just been preparing for this for a while.”

The former Scarlet Knight didn’t know he was going to see this much of an increase in his workload, but from the sound of it he will be getting many more attempts very soon.

“It was cool to run for that many yards,” he said. “Now I just have to work on staying consistent with what I do. I’m just really looking forward to having a good week of practice.

“Most of the guys on the team were just happy for me. Everybody here just supports each other and especially since I was guy who came up as an undrafted free agent, most of those guys in similar situations were just really excited for me.”