The Special Olympics of New Jersey and the Rutgers football team are like two peas in a pod.

The two programs have a relationship with one another like no other, and on Wednesday morning, the Scarlet Knights held their Unified Game Day and nearly 275 middle and high school students from five different school districts that participate in the Special Olympics New Jersey (SONJ) Unified Champion Schools Program were in attendance. It was the fourth-straight year students participating in the Special Olympics programs had the opportunity to train with Big Ten football coaches and athletes on Rutgers campus.

Defensive tackle Jon Bateky was one of the player volunteers at the event and helped the kids go through various football drills, exercises, and instruction.

"It was fun man. Just to be able to give back the community is always fun," Bateky told TKR. "It’s really an honor to just give these kids a fun day and possibly give them a lasting memory that they might not ever forget."

Bateky, now a rising senior, says the three previous years have been somewhat of a blur.

"It feels great to be a senior finally. It went by fast and slow at the same time," the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder said. "It’s always great to just reminisce on my first day here. There is always some bitter sweet stuff going on."

Because of the lack of depth along the defensive line -- especially inside -- Bateky will be called upon put in the work, play a lot, and be productive. So what are his goals heading into the 2018 season?

" Just trying to maximize my potential for my last season," Bateky said. "I don’t really like putting numbers on my goals or anything like that. Just going to play the best I can."

One way he can maximize that potential he talks about is to listen and develop for one more year under new defensive line coach Corey Brown and assistant defensive line coach Marquise Watson.

"I really like coach Corey. He’s a guy who’s always there for his players. He kind of slows things down for us and teaches us just what we really need to know. That is really valuable when it comes to coaching," Bateky said.

"Coach Marquise is a good guy. Sometimes he is really just like one of the guys. He’s only 24-25 years old. He’s one of those guys you can just really talk to about anything and that’s really valuable."