It's no secret that the Rutgers football team has struggled mightily on offense this season aside from a few good throws here and there and some good runs.

Many will blame the quarterback. Many will blame the offensive line for not protecting better. Maybe will blame the play calls or the coaching. Many will also blame the receivers or a combination of everything.

This season, Rutgers has gotten in its own way at times and the Scarlet Knights have beaten themselves for a variety of reasons. One of them, particularly on offense, has been drops.

Rutgers has had a hard time moving the ball, and it certainty doesn't help when receivers -- whether running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, or wide receivers -- can't catch the ball. And while Rutgers most likely wasn't going to go on and beat Michigan on Saturday, two drops on the Scarlet Knights' first possession and another one later in the first quarter isn't going to get it done or cut it.

TKR asked offensive coordinator John McNulty about the drops this season on Monday in his weekly press conference, and the former NFL assistant has been disappointed. In total, according to ProFootballFocus' tally, Rutgers has 23 drops on the year (could be more).

"Yeah (I am). Like I told the players after the game, (Michigan) made all of its plays and we didn't make enough. We dropped three balls. Sometimes you're going to have a drop here or there, but if you see where you need to get to win championships, those guys made all the plays. We didn't," McNulty said. "When you have a limited passing game going, when you have big plays to be hit, you have to hit them. Yeah, it's disappointing."

In his extensive coaching career, McNulty has worked with wide receivers at Connecticut, and Rutgers in college as well as with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

"Having done receivers for a number of years, the No. 1 thing is can he catch? It sounds obvious, but most of the time I've been in fights with scouts in drafts, fights with guys here with Greg (Schiano) and recruiting coordinators and all that. They said well 'this guy is so big you can throw him fades'. Well, he can't catch.

"When a guy is coming out of college and he's 22 and he can't catch its like 'we just have to work with him'. I mean, the ball just comes faster and in tight quarters (in the NFL). To me, when you're evaluating, in my opinion, is can he catch over all the other interesting stats. It's something you can work on. You can stand there and just catch passes and get your hands stronger with sand. That's the No. 1 job of a receiver and it's hurt us this year."

With that being said, take a look at the three drops within the first few minutes against the Wolverines for Rutgers.