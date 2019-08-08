The two quarterbacks in the thick of the Rutgers starting quarterback battle this summer, sophomore Artur Sitkowski and graduate transfer McLane Carter, are right-handed and left-handed, respectively.

Offensive coordinator John McNulty was already tweaking his schemes and the plays heading into the 2019 season, but now he also has to count for the fact that the two throw the ball with opposite arms and hands. That may seem like it wouldn’t matter, but it does.

Not only does it matter that a left-handed signal caller would be more comfortable running to his left and throwing the ball rather than to his right and vice-versa for a righty, but it makes a difference for wide receivers and running backs who catch passes as well.

“It is a little bit different on some of the stuff we do lefty, righty,” McNulty said last week.

“The play is different and how the ball comes down. I was in Jacksonville (with the Jaguars) with (lefty quarterback) Mark Brunell and there were times he got knocked out the game and then the guy who came in, as bizarre as it sounds, the ball spins different. The deep balls tail a different way. It is kind of interesting. So for our receivers, it will be interesting when they get in with the ones and twos if it is different for them catching the ball.”

As far as the offensive line goes, senior right tackle Kamaal Seymour responded “Not really” when asked if he feels there is a change when it comes to how he and the unit blocks. Position coach Pete Rossomando’s stance on it was about the same, however, he noted the left side of the line would have to improve to keep defensive players out of the quarterback’s face if he is a lefty.

“It changes the front side protection a little bit. It makes you have to be a little bit firmer on the left side and it changes some schematic things, but as far as what the guys do, they’re all doing the same thing.”

In order for the struggling offense to up its numbers, it all starts in the trenches.

“The front is where it starts and how well we can block something,” McNulty said. “If we can’t block it doesn't matter what what good idea we have for (Isaih Pacheco) or Raheem (Blackshear) or whoever.”

