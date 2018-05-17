Minnesota (16-4) sits in first place in the Big Ten and is ranked No. 12 in the country according tot D1Baseball.com. That, for one, doesn't bode well, especially with the fact that the Golden Gophers are still fighting for the top spot in the conference with Michigan and Purdue right on their heels being a game and two games back respectively.

But, all hope isn't lost. All Rutgers has to do is sweep Minnesota and have Nebraska, Michigan State, and Maryland loss all three games this weekend.

Instead, the Scarlet Knights (7-14 Big Ten record) were swept by Maryland (8-7, 17-2, and 8-6) and fell from ninth place in the conference to 12th.

The Rutgers baseball team had a prime opportunity to move up the standings and increase its chances at making the Big Ten Tournament for the first time ever this past weekend.

The couple teams directly above Rutgers are Nebraska (7-12), Michigan State State (9-11), Maryland (9-11), and Iowa (10-9). Even if Iowa loses all three games, they'd have 12 conference losses which is still less than Rutgers' 14 now, so the Hawkeyes aren't on the Scarlet Knights' minds.

Maryland is facing Indiana in Bloomington this weekend and both teams are on win streaks of four and three games apiece. The Terps and Hoosiers (11-9) each have a chance to solidify a higher seed. Maryland is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

Michigan State is at Ohio State this weekend, while Nebraska is at Illinois which bodes well for Rutgers considering the Buckeyes (13-8) and Illini (13-8) are a good squads.

Rutgers won two-of-three games against both Michigan State and Nebraska this season.

The Scarlet Knights are the only team in contention for the eighth and final spot in the Big Ten Tournament who is home for last regular season series of the 2018 campaign. Maybe the home crowd gives them some juice?

Either way, Rutgers faces a daunting task of needing to sweep the best team in the conference. Head coach Joe Litterio and the players also needs to do a lot of wishing and hoping that they get the help they need.

All they can control is how they perform out on the diamond themselves however, and senior first basemen Chris Folinusz, no matter what happens, wants to finish his Rutgers career on a high note.

"Just finish the season strong," he told RVision after Tuesday's non-conference home win over Monmouth. "(We're) going to try and win every game, take it game by game, and ultimately win the series."

Rutgers vs. Minnesota -- Bainton Field -- Piscataway, N.J. (Weather permitting)

Thursday, May 17 -- 1:00 p.m.

Friday, May 18 -- 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 -- 12:00 p.m.