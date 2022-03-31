DL coach Watson glad to be back in N.J., at Rutgers

"It's amazing. I'm from Jersey. Most of us are from Jersey," Watson said on Tuesday. "It's our state. It's interesting. I've had multiple stops at other places, but you always check where home is and always see how home is going. Coach Schiano is back. The Godfather is back. We cannot be more excited. It's been amazing. It's been awesome."

Watson is no stranger to Rutgers as he coached the Scarlet Knights as a defensive line assistant in 2018 under former coach Chris Ash. Watson is also a native of Hillside, N.J. and played his high school football at Paramus Catholic where he won three sectional titles.

In early January, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano tapped Marquise Watson to be the new leader of the defensive line for the Rutgers football team.

Watson spent the previous two seasons at Ole Miss where he was a Senior Analyst and graduate assistant focusing on the defense. He was the Rebels' interim defensive line coach in their bowl game win over Indiana in 2020.

"I learned a lot from Lane Kiffin Monte Kiffin," Watson said. "I learned how to recruit and learned how to recruit at the highest level. As far as my areas, coach Schiano always want to take care of home first, and we want guys that love football and are happy to be where they are from."

Before joining Rutgers, Watson coached up the running backs and was the team's video coordinator at Amherst. Watson began his coaching career at Bryant as a student assistant working with the linebackers and defensive line. As a player at Bryant, he started his first three years at linebacker before playing on the defensive line as a senior. He left as the Bulldogs' all-time leading tackler with 256.

Recently, defensive linemen, Ifeanyi Maijeh, Kyonte Hamilton, and Mayan Ahanotu have talked up Watson's coaching ability, attitude, and energy.

"The reason why I coach is truly because of my youth coaches," Watson said. "I played for the East Orange Wildcats in Columbia Park and then Irvington Avenue Park in Irvington. Those are some of the best coaches I have ever had and they made every day fun from when I was 8 until I was 13. So why not make it fun for these 18 to 23 year-olds. They deserve it.”

While Watson brings juice to his room on and off the field, the entire Scarlet Knights program gets up every day ready to work.

"It's been awesome. It's been really good. A lot of excitement and a lot of energy. The guys are playing hard," Watson said. "It's crazy the things that coach Schiano has instilled in these guys. The energy on both sides of the ball is amazing."

Rutgers will be without multi-year players in Julius Turner, Mike Tverdov, and C.J. Onyechi, but a lot returns in Maijeh and Ahanotu, two older guys, along with a bevvy of up-and-comers in Hamilton, Cam'Ron Stewart, Aaron Lewis, Wesley Bailey, and others who are looking for playing time.

"We got players everywhere," Watson said. "We're young, so the young gotta grow fast for us to have a have a good chance. But we are really excited about all the guys, especially the guys in my room."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

