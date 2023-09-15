Discounted Rivals subscriptions for all Rutgers students!
Attention Rutgers Students!
Have you wanted to try out TheKnightReport.Net aka Rutgers.Rivals.com, but simply couldn't afford it? Well, here's your chance!
We're offering a one year subscription to any Rutgers student with a valid Rutgers.edu email address for just $15, that's nearly a 90% savings for year one! With that subscription, you'll get access to the latest scoop on Rutgers football, basketball, wrestling and baseball teams, along with all the latest recruiting information in the world.
Here's how it works.
Just email us at RUrichie@gmail.com and include the following information.
-- Your name.
-- Your working Rutgers email address and graduation year.
That's it! Simple enough, right? We also ask that you please retweet this tweet as well, so other Rutgers students can jump in on the deal as well.
Once you follow those few simple steps, we'll activate your account and set you up with access!
--------------------------------------------------------------
