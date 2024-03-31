DII Transfer guard Zach Laput hearing from several, including Rutgers
Rutgers Basketball has been pretty active this offseason, searching the Transfer Portal for some more backcourt help and recently they've decided to reach to Bentley University guard Zach Laput.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard and DII All-American this past season, Laput spoke with The Knight Report about his journey into the portal so far.
"I spoke with coach (Mike) Larkin from Rutgers and we had a really nice conversation," Laput told TKR. "He used to coach in the conference that I play in, so he understands the competition level. He said coach (Steve) Pikiell would call me later this week and we will see how our relationship develops."
