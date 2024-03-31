Rutgers Basketball has been pretty active this offseason, searching the Transfer Portal for some more backcourt help and recently they've decided to reach to Bentley University guard Zach Laput.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard and DII All-American this past season, Laput spoke with The Knight Report about his journey into the portal so far.

"I spoke with coach (Mike) Larkin from Rutgers and we had a really nice conversation," Laput told TKR. "He used to coach in the conference that I play in, so he understands the competition level. He said coach (Steve) Pikiell would call me later this week and we will see how our relationship develops."