TheKnightReport.Net

TE Deveney Becomes Rutgers Third Commitment Of The Day
After landing two commitments earlier in the day, Rutgers landed yet another. This time, it was tight end prospect Dylan Deveney who pulled the trigger and announced his commitment via Twitter just moments ago.
“I choose Rutgers for a couple of reasons,” Deveney told TKR. “They are a really good fit for me both with football and also academically. They are in a strong conference in the Big Ten, they have a great coaching staff and it’s also close to home.”
Deveney went on to talk about some of the other reason he decided to commit to the Scarlet Knights.
“I have a really good relationship with all of the staff,” he said. “I also really like the pro-style offense and I think it will be great for the Rutgers offense. When I told the coaching staff they were all really happy and told me that they were fired up and can’t wait for me to get there already.”
One of the main things that stood out to Deveney was the new look offense that Rutgers is planning to run under new OC John McNulty.
“It’s huge to have McNulty working with me,” said Deveney. “He’s worked with some great tight ends in the past. It should help him to develop me into a real good tight end. It also speaks volumes about his reputation and coaching.”
Rutgers Edit 🔴⚪️ #Kn19htUp #TheHunt @RFootball pic.twitter.com/6JzGighUEV— DYLAN (@DeveneyDylan) June 8, 2018
Deveney is also very close with a couple of assistant coaches, especially Rutgers tight ends coach Vince Okruch.
“Coach Okruch is my main recruiter,” Deveney mentioned. “He is a good coach, and we have a developed a good relationship with one another over the past couple of months. I also talk with coach Blazek now that I’m at Hun School, I believe he is my new area recruiter. I’m am pretty close with both of them now.”
Along with the coaching staff, one final thing that sold Deveney on the Scarlet Knight was his former teammate and class of 2018 signee Daevon Robinson.
“Daevon was always recruiting me to Rutgers,” said Deveney. “He was just make sure I knew about a lot of things over at Rutgers. He would also always tell me how great the school and the football program is over there.”
Right now Deveney has no plans to visit again just yet, but expect him to be back on campus sooner rather than later.
