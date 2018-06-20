TheKnightReport.Net

After landing two commitments earlier in the day, Rutgers landed yet another. This time, it was tight end prospect Dylan Deveney who pulled the trigger and announced his commitment via Twitter just moments ago.

“I choose Rutgers for a couple of reasons,” Deveney told TKR. “They are a really good fit for me both with football and also academically. They are in a strong conference in the Big Ten, they have a great coaching staff and it’s also close to home.”

Deveney went on to talk about some of the other reason he decided to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

“I have a really good relationship with all of the staff,” he said. “I also really like the pro-style offense and I think it will be great for the Rutgers offense. When I told the coaching staff they were all really happy and told me that they were fired up and can’t wait for me to get there already.”

One of the main things that stood out to Deveney was the new look offense that Rutgers is planning to run under new OC John McNulty.

“It’s huge to have McNulty working with me,” said Deveney. “He’s worked with some great tight ends in the past. It should help him to develop me into a real good tight end. It also speaks volumes about his reputation and coaching.”