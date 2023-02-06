Today, many college basketball analysts, writers, coaches, and players will tell you that Rutgers is probably one of the nation's toughest and most physical teams. Big Ten teams loathe playing Rutgers on any given night. Just ask Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo who over the years has repeatedly praised Rutgers' toughness and how difficult it is to play the Scarlet Knights. In 2016, when Rutgers hired Steve Pikiell to become the next head coach its men's basketball program, Pikiell explained what brand of basketball he was going to bring to Rutgers. "Every job I've been at, we've won the league by being the leading scoring team, and then one year we won the league by being the best defensive team." - Steve Pikiell, 2016 introductory press conference

Since that speech, Coach Pikiell has changed the tone of Rutgers basketball from being a bunch of walkovers teams could push around every night to becoming a team nobody wants to face on the court. Coach Pikiell's teams have always played with passion and intensity, but one thing is certain and has been emerging over the years, and that is Rutgers ability to play elite defense. This current team may be one of Coach Pikiell's best defensive units yet.

JUST HOW GOOD IS THIS DEFENSE?

Currently, Rutgers ranks 2nd in the nation in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom and Bart Torvik's T-Rank. The last time Rutgers ranked in the top 10 for defensive efficiency was during the 2019-20 season, according to KenPom. Rutgers finished the 2019-20 season 8th in the country for defensive efficiency. This season when Rutgers holds teams to 65 points or less, the Scarlet Knights are a perfect 8-0 in the Big Ten, and a combined 16-1 overall. The only blemish for Rutgers when holding an opponent under 65 points was when the Scarlet Knights lost at home in the Garden State Hardwood Classic to Seton Hall, 45-43. According to NCAA Statistics, Rutgers is holding their opponents to 58.4 points per game, which is 5th best in the nation and 1st in the Big Ten. Only Tennessee, North Texas, Houston, and Saint Mary's are holding opponents to fewer points per game than Rutgers. Rutgers is currently holding their opponents to shooting 37.5% from the field this season which ranks 4th best in the country. The Scarlet Knights have also done a wonderful job protecting the perimeter this season as they are holding opponents to 29% from 3-point range, which ranks 15th in the country. When Penn State traveled to Piscataway on January 24th, the Rutgers held the nation's best 3-point shooting team to 15.4% from deep. Not only is Rutgers holding majority of their opponents to shooting low percentages from the field, but the Scarlet Knights have amplified the pressure on their opponents this season by forcing turnovers and steals. Rutgers ranks 12th in the country with 9.4 steals per game, and 39th in the country for forcing 12.0 turnovers per game, according to NCAA Statistics. Last year's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell and Cam Spencer are both ranked in the Top 15 in the nation for averaging 2.3 or more steals per game. Although Rutgers ranks 73rd in the country as a team for blocks per game, the Scarlet Knights are 5th in the Big Ten. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 2.04 blocks per game, which ranks 26th in the country and 3rd in the Big Ten. Clifford Omoruyi is the nation's 23rd best defensive rebounder with 6.78 defensive boards per game. Omoruyi has truly been a dominant rim protector for the Scarlet Knights. It surely doesn't show up on the stat sheet every game, but defensive contributions from Derek Simpson and Aundre Hyatt have been extraordinarily valuable this season, especially from Mawot Mag. Mag has been exceptional on defense this season by making the correct decisions when to apply pressure and provide help. Mag has also made the correct reads on defense and has helped stifle opponents in the post. Mag is also a very unique player because he is versatile, athletic and presents size issues for other teams. Mag has the ability to guard and defend almost anyone on the floor. Coach Pikiell has constantly thrown many different defensive combinations at teams but he has also increased the defensive pressure from end-to-end of the floor. Through the majority of their games this season, Rutgers has applied full-court pressure in order to dictate and slow down the tempo of games. Rutgers has been brilliant when applying full-court pressure because they have been able to discombobulate and disrupt their opponents' flow to the game and generate steals and turnovers, which turn into fastbreak points. Rutgers is 47th in the nation and 1st in the Big Ten in fastbreak points.

THE STEVE PIKIELL PHILOSOPHY...