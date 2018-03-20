Zukudo Igwenagu didn’t feel he was getting enough eyeballs on him as a player for Auburn Senior High School in Worcester, Massachusetts. So the safety prospect reclassified — repeating his junior season to become a member of the class of 2019 — and moved five miles over to Worcester Academy, a prep school down the road with more exposure.

The fruits of his labor are bearing after just one season.

“Recruiting is pretty good,” Igwenagu said. “It all kind of came pretty quickly because I didn’t expect this. I played three years at public school and I wasn’t recruited highly at all. So I played one year at prep, did everything I was supposed to do and it hit off.”

The first reward came in late January, when he earned his first Power Five conference offer from Rutgers at a junior day.

The experience is one he remembers a couple of months later as vividly as the day he came to Piscataway.

“It was really cool,” he said. “I love how they really set up. They talk a lot about the future and what they’re doing so that the team is where they want it to be for the future, to win games and to make bowl games, get as far as they can each season and bringing in people to achieve that goal. They have beautiful facilities. They get a lot of support, the schools gives a lot of support to the football team, I really like that. The coaches, I have a really good relationship with all of them. I talk to them every day. It was really fun. I see myself being comfortable there. They do everything right … I have a good relationship with them.”

Igwenagu speaks to Rutgers coaches almost every day, with special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Vince Okruch serving as his primary recruiter. Head coach Chris Ash also maintains constant contact with the 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive back.

Igwenagu now has plans to return to campus this Thursday to take in a practice.

“It should be fun to see some position drills, meet some other players,” Igwenagu said of his expected visit. “Looking forward to it.”

Aside from Rutgers, Igwenagu’s offer sheet is filled with non-power five offers, including Kent State, Buffalo and UMass, but he also has conversations with schools in the ACC.

Boston College, a home state school just under an hour away, has recruited him the longest, but have yet to issue an offer.

“They’re the first D1 school to start looking at me,” he said. “Them being in the ACC, Jim Reid the Defensive Coordinator, he came to my school one time. That was my sophomore year in my old school and that was where we hit it off. Him and (cornerbacks coach Anthony) Campanile, they’ve all been recruiting me since. They’ve been recruiting me for a long time.”

Igwenagu recently visited Duke, a school he expects to return to in the summer for a camp where he hopes to earn an offer from the Blue Devils.

But with at least nine months to think over his decision, the aspiring marketing major will not rush his decision.

“I don’t really have a timetable because I’m in contact with a lot of coaches, so I’m just seeing where it takes me,” he said. “There are a lot of teams that follow me and contact me on Twitter. So I’m just trying to be patient to see what opportunities I can get and then I can narrow it all down so I have an opportunity to have a good mindset of where I want to go.”