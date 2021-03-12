Taking visits to schools that have been showing him the most interest is where defensive back Oliver Bridges’ focus lies right now. The Potomac (Md.) Bullis School star has a few schools in mind for visits right when the dead period ends.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Everything has been going well," Bridges said. "I'm just looking into visits when this dead period finishes up. I want to visit the the schools that have been recruiting me so far like Maryland, Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, Cincinnati, and schools like that. I feel like once I visit these schools, I'll get a feel for where I want to be and get a feel for what feels like home. That's my big thing. Maryland- “Being a hometown guy, I've always been around Terps football," he said. "I feel like they're building something special over there and it's great to be nearby.”

Pittsburgh- “I’ve been talking to coach Powell and we have a pretty good relationship," said Bridges. "We've been building it since he offered me way back when. Our relationship has gotten better.”

Penn State- “I was talking to coach Bowen at first," he said. "Now I started talking to coach Howle and I've been getting to know coach Smith a lot more over this past couple of weeks.”

Rutgers- “I’ve been talking to coach Schiano and his son," Bridges said. "Coach Fran and I have been talking and building that relationship as well. We've gotten on several Zoom calls and I'm getting to know more about the program.”

Virginia- “I’ve been getting on Zoom calls with them as well," he said. "I've been talking to a coach Howell and coach Hunter. We've been building a pretty good relationship. We've been talking about visiting sometime, even if it's just me going on campus, that would be good just to get a feel for it.”

