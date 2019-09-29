News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Day after thoughts: Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan

Chris Nalwasky and Richie Schnyderite
TheKnightReport.Net

Well, that was ugly.Rutgers Football fell in Ann Arbor, MI. to No. 20 Michigan, 52-0, on Saturday at the Big House.The loss now makes the Scarlet Knights 8-32 during the Chris Ash era. Rutgers has ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}