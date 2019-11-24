Day after thoughts and observations: Rutgers vs. Michigan State football
The defense looked decent, at least in the first drive of the game. The Scarlet Knights gave up a couple of first downs early, but managed to stop the Spartans offense on fourth down to force the t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news