Justin Davidovicz has a big opportunity in front of him. The sophomore from Bridgewater Raritan (Bridgewater, NJ) is one of the players battling it out for the starting kicker job for this fall. After completing spring practice, Davidovicz feels he’s in a good spot.

“Overall I feel I had a pretty strong spring,” Davidovicz told The Knight Report. “I started off by focusing on making the ball go more straight. I was a bit nervous when we first got out there but as we backed up I felt more comfortable and was striking the ball much better.”

Throughout the spring, Davidovicz was in a position battle with Gavin Haggerty and preferred walk-on Zach Steer.

“I’ve been working for this real hard for the opportunity to be the field goal kicker,” he said. “When I arrived on campus last year I came in with that goal in mind, I wanted to do both kickoffs and field goals. Last year I did kickoffs and I feel that helped me a lot. I learned a lot from some of the experienced guys like Andrew Harte and David Bonagura. This year I’m going to keep working to make sure I earned that spot as the top kicker.”