On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano announced to the media that defensive line coach Jim Panagos will not be able to coach the 2020 college football season for the Scarlet Knights.

“A little bit of bad news,” Schiano said in his weekly Thursday presser. “Jim Panagos not going to be able to coach this year. He tried really hard, but he is going to need a knee replacement.”

Despite coach Panagos not being able to coach the 2020 season, he will still play a major role when it comes to recruiting.

So far in the 2021 class, coach Panagos is either the primary or secondary recruiter for seven of the current 22 Scarlet Knights verbal commitments.

“Jim is allowed by NCAA rules to recruit,” said coach Schiano. “What we’re going to do is bifurcate his position. He will continue to recruit and mentor the kids, but he is not allowed to coach.”