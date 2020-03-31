On Monday night, Rutgers Football landed yet another preferred walk-on commit as division II transfer defensive back Keenan Reid announced his decision via social media. The now former Lincoln University cornerback made the decision to come back home to the Garden State after an impressive tryout in front of the staff.

“The whole required a lot of patience,” Reid told TKR. “I’m happy to announce that I will be transferring from Lincoln University to Rutgers. As soon as I entered the portal, Rutgers was the first school I spoke to. I came back home to New Jersey and had to try out for the staff. After the impressive showing, I knew i got the coaches interest and they told me to remain patient and it paid off. My journey was definitely a little different, but well worth it.”

