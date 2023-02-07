After taking care of business last week against Minnesota and Michigan State, Rutgers (16-7; 8-4) will embark on a crucial week as the Scarlet Knights hit the road for two big games. This might be this team’s most difficult stretch of the entire season. The magnitude of the upcoming contests this week will be critical in possibly making the case for Rutgers to become a protected 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the Scarlet Knights are fighting to remain in the top four of the Big Ten standings to receive a double-bye for the conference tournament for a second season in a row. Tonight, both Rutgers and Indiana will enter the game ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll. Rutgers snuck into the AP Top 25 Poll at 24, and Indiana (16-7; 7-5) moved up three spots to 18. Rutgers is in sole possession of second place in the Big Ten while Indiana is only one game behind.

Indiana has been red hot lately, winning six of their last seven games, including an upset of #1 ranked Purdue. Rutgers is carrying some momentum of their own into Assembly Hall after blowing out Minnesota last Wednesday, and imposing their will physically on Michigan State on Saturday. Despite the short turnaround and losing Mawot Mag to injury, the Scarlet Knights should be ready to battle the Hoosiers. The first time both teams met in early December, Rutgers walked away with a dominant 63-48 win. The Scarlet Knights shut down Trayce Jackson-Davis and held the Hoosiers to 24% from 3-point range and 30.4% shooting from the floor. Replicating the same performance by Rutgers will be critical but it will be much more difficult this time around. Trayce Jackson-Davis and company have been playing at an elite level since their mid-January blowout loss to Penn State. On Saturday, Rutgers will travel to Champaign, IL to duel it out with Illinois (16-7; 7-5) at the State Farm Center, a place the Scarlet Knights have never won. Like Indiana, Illinois will try to knock off Rutgers to cover ground and remain in the top four of the Big Ten standings.

SEEDING IMPLICATIONS....

As challenging as this week will be for Rutgers because both games are on the road, this week’s slate presents an opportunity to help boost the Scarlet Knights’ chances in possibly earning a protected 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament. A protected 4-seed would place Rutgers geographically close to home and the Scarlet Knights would likely end up playing in Albany, NY for the First Round. Why is this important? It is important because if Rutgers plays in Albany, NY, Scarlet Knights fans would only have to drive a couple hours to see their team play in the NCAA Tournament. After the massive turnout by Rutgers fans at Madison Square Garden this past weekend, there would be no doubt the city of Albany would be painted in scarlet red.

THE SCENARIOS....

If Rutgers can win both games this week, the Scarlet Knights would certainly put themselves in the driver’s seat for a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, barring any bad losses towards the end of the season. Picking up two massive road wins this week would also give Rutgers two Q1A wins, a significant type of Q1 win. Last season, Rutgers won five Q1A games, which help propelled them off the bubble and into the tournament. If Rutgers were to split this week, they would still be in the discussion for possibly earning a 4-seed; however, Rutgers would have to finish the remainder of the season on a strong note and avoid any bad losses at all costs. Rutgers would have to finish no worse than 6-2 on the remainder of the season. There will still be additional Q1 opportunities, but they would be Q1B opponents (2/18, Wisconsin; 2/26 at Penn State), which do not carry the weight Q1A wins carry. If Rutgers were to finish this week at 0-2 but win most of their remaining games, the dreams of a 4-seed are likely off the table and the Scarlet Knights are probably looking at a 5/6-seed for the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers would be at the mercy of the NCAA Tournament Committee of where they will be playing the First Round. Also, if Rutgers finishes winless this week, they will join the rest of the pack in the Big Ten standings and would have some digging to do to get back within the top four of the Big Ten standings.

OUTLOOK....