In a game that saw Steve Pikiell notch his 250th career head-coaching victory, Rutgers defeated Minnesota by a final score of 64-58 thanks in part to 11 points each from Montez Mathis, Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young. With the win, the Scarlet Knights remain in second place in the Big Ten standings and improve their record to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play as well as extend their home winning streak to 13 in a row. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Here are three key thoughts after the game:

This one was big, right before the half. pic.twitter.com/lfSjy3N9pZ — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) January 19, 2020

REBOUNDING THE WAS THE DIFFERENCE Going up against Minnesota’s big man Daniel Oturu, Rutgers was able to hold the sophomore center to nine total rebounds. On the flip side, both Caleb McConnell (12) and Myles Johnson (10) were able to record double digit rebounds a piece. For the game, the Scarlet Knights out-rebounded the Golden Gophers by a total of 45-35.

“We grinded in the first half, these guys stuck their noses in there and got some huge put-backs and some second shots,” Pikiell said in his postgame press conference. “It’s everybody, everybody chipped in when you look at that column. That’s how we have to rebound too, you can’t just depend on one guy.” Minnesota Head Coach Richard Pitino discussed the rebounding differential as well in his postgame press conference. “They absolutely manhandled us on the offensive glass, you can’t win road, home, anywhere when you give up 20 offensive rebounds,” Pitino said. “We were playing good defense we were just not physical enough on the glass.” Pitino also pointed to the size and physicality that Rutgers played with as being a difference in the game. “They’re big, they’re strong, and they relish their identity which is great to see,” Pitino said. “They treat every shot like it’s a miss and they’re going after every rebound.”

Caleb McConnell grabbed his first career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to help lead @RutgersMBB to a 64-56 win over Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/3ZWYuqj8Ot — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) January 19, 2020

MONTEZ MATHIS LIT THE SPARK AND CALEB MCCONNELL FANNED THE FLAME After going down by a score of 10-2 to start the game, Montez Mathis gave the capacity crowd something to cheer about went he went on a 9-0 run to put the Scarlet Knights ahead 11-10. From that point on the RAC was alive and Pikiell’s squad proved how much of a force they can be when they are at home. In addition, with Geo Baker coming off of the bench McConnell once again assumed starting point guard duties. Notching 10 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, the Jacksonville native recorded his first career double-double en route to the victory. “Our versatility makes us a little different and hard to guard and these guys are all versatile guys,” Pikiell said. “I love 12 rebounds that’s an awesome number, I guess against Iowa he’s going to have to get 14.”

These guys think Rutgers should be ranked tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/y3tc8hyr79 — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) January 19, 2020