Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Connecticut OL Polansky Talks Rutgers Camp, Offseason Progressions

Sdxbqpvrcytzuwvurelz
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Suffield (CT) 2019 offensive lineman Jesse Polansky traveled down to the Garden State to compete at the June 16 East Coast Elite Camp.The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder sat down with The Knight Report prior...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}