COMMIT: Rutgers Football lands 2022 Blair Academy TE Mike Higgins

Rutgers Football continues to stock up on talent from the Tri-state area as former Don Bosco Prep and current Blair Academy (NJ) tight end prospect Mike Higgins has announced that he has verbally committed to the program, joining the CHOP22 recruiting class.

Higgins is currently listed as a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end recruit and is now the 15th total verbal commitment this cycle for the Scarlet Knights.

Higgins announced on social media of his pledge just minutes after Rutgers defeated Illinois.

