COMMIT: Rutgers Football lands 2022 Blair Academy TE Mike Higgins
Rutgers Football continues to stock up on talent from the Tri-state area as former Don Bosco Prep and current Blair Academy (NJ) tight end prospect Mike Higgins has announced that he has verbally committed to the program, joining the CHOP22 recruiting class.
Higgins is currently listed as a 6-foot-6, 235-pound tight end recruit and is now the 15th total verbal commitment this cycle for the Scarlet Knights.
Higgins announced on social media of his pledge just minutes after Rutgers defeated Illinois.
Higgins recently took a visit to campus for the Michigan State game on October 9 and earned an offer from the program shortly after that.
“It’s really special because I’m a big Rutgers fan,” he told The Knight Report following his offer. “It was nice to put the name to coach (Greg) Schiano’s face and it was special to get the phone call from him. At the game I walking around and seeing all my friends playing in the game, which was pretty cool to watch. I was also standing on the sideline pregame, which was pretty cool as well.”
