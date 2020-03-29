Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit from the state of New Jersey when 2021 running back Audric Estime announced his decision today via social media.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back hails from St. Joe's Regional High School (NJ) and chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from schools such as Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Temple, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

