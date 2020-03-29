COMMIT ALERT: St. Joe's Regional RB Audric Estime commits to Rutgers
Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit from the state of New Jersey when 2021 running back Audric Estime announced his decision today via social media.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back hails from St. Joe's Regional High School (NJ) and chose the Scarlet Knights over 15 other offers from schools such as Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Temple, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The stud North Jersey product
Estime is currently ranked as a 5.8, four-star recruit and the sixth best player in the state of New Jersey. He is now the (eighth) player from the Garden State in the 2021 class.
