Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit, their second commitment this week and 10th since Greg Schiano took over as head coach.

The Scarlet Knights newest commit came on Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day as defensive lineman Wesley Bailey signed his letter of intent with Rutgers.

The Canadian native is very close with Rutgers new defensive line coach Jim Panagos and visited campus back in the summer when he attended of Chris Ash's East Coast Elite camps.

In the end Bailey chose Rutgers over 13 other offers from schools such as Central Michigan, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, Washington State, West Virginia and more.

