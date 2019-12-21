COMMIT ALERT: Rutgers lands Canadian native DL Wesley Bailey
Rutgers Football has landed yet another verbal commit, their second commitment this week and 10th since Greg Schiano took over as head coach.
The Scarlet Knights newest commit came on Wednesday afternoon on National Signing Day as defensive lineman Wesley Bailey signed his letter of intent with Rutgers.
The Canadian native is very close with Rutgers new defensive line coach Jim Panagos and visited campus back in the summer when he attended of Chris Ash's East Coast Elite camps.
In the end Bailey chose Rutgers over 13 other offers from schools such as Central Michigan, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, Washington State, West Virginia and more.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end recently switched from tight end to defensive end this past offseason when Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested it when Bailey attended one of his camps. Ever since the switch he has saw his recruitment spike.
"Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that the Canadaian-born athlete move to defensive end this summer. At the Rivals camp back in May, Harbaugh’s hunch was validated, as the long, athletic speed rushed overwhelmed tackles with a quick first step and a smooth hands. Bailey is raw, sure, but he also has the frame to add weight, giving him massive upside as a defensive lineman." -- Rivals Analysts Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Josh Helmholdt
Stay tuned for more on Bailey's commitment right here on The Knight Report!