TheKnightReport - COMMIT ALERT: Rutgers adds 2020 Canadian DL Rene Konga

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights added to their 2020 recruiting class this afternoon as Colonel By Secondary School (Ottawa, ON) 3-star defensive end Rene Konga announced his commitment to the program.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect chose the Scarlet Knights over offers from Boise State, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Syracuse, Toledo and UNLV. Rutgers was the first school to offer Konga in January and he quickly made a visit to campus with his father which helped seal the deal.

Konga told Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt of the visit, “It exceeded my expectations. I didn’t expect the staff to be so chill. It was a really fun experience,” Konga said. “My dad loved it. He fell in love with the school. The way the coaches think is basically what he has been preaching to me my whole life.”

Konga recently reclassed and will now he the is the 22nd commitment in the class of 2020 and the 10th defensive player to join the class.