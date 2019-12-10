Fatukasi is now the second offensive line recruit and the second from New York to join the Rutgers Football class of 2020.

Back in early September, TKR's very own Alex Gleitman mentioned Fatukasi to Rutgers fans as a person to keep an eye on down the road and now he holds an offer from the Scarlet Knights.

"Rutgers fans are familiar with the Fatukasi family, as Olakunle Fatukasi starts at linebacker for the team," Gleitman said. "His younger brother is 2020 OL Tunde Fatukasi who is the starting center for Erasmus Hall, but could likely play any position along the line. He's got really good size at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds, and moves well for a big guy. He's still fairly raw when it comes to technique and fundamentals, which means high upside once a college coach gets their hands on him. Right now you're looking at a mid-major FBS guy (offers from Buffalo, Bowling Green, UMass, and Stony Brook), but many inside the E-Hall locker room believe he can and will play Power 5 ball when it's all said and done. Rutgers will definitely keep an eye on Tunde, given the ties to Erasmus Hall and his brother, as well as the need for more offensive linemen this cycle."

When Fatukasi joins the program next year, he will be the Erasmus Hall High School product on the roster joining the likes of defensive backs Kessawn Abraham and Christian Izien.